Osinbajo seeks NIHOTOUR, hospitality operators’ partnership to grow tourism

The Federal Government has tasked operators in the Nigerian hospitality industry to collaborate with the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) in manpower and capacity development so as to reposition the tourism sector for better service delivery and sustainable operations in the sector.

This charged was given by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, during the recent commissioning of Marriot Hotel Ikeja in Lagos. He said the sustainability of growth in the hospitality industry is heavily dependent on the capacity of human resources and talent, which NIHOTOUR was established to provide for the nation’s tourism sector Osinbajo who was represented at the event by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, further called on all stakeholders in the sector to focus more on building capacity and harnessing talents of the indigenous people and vast tourism potentials of the communities where they operate in the country.

While extolling the resilience of tourism sector in bouncing back to after COVID-19 pandemic, the vice president charged the operators to take advantage of technological innovations to adapt to the new norms of providing contact-less services as well as strictly observing the non-pharmaceutical COVID-19 protocols in their operations. He reiterated the commitment of the federal government to continuously formulate effective policies that will provide the enabling environment for the sector in line with global best practices and compete favourably with other world class hotels, Osinbajo thanked the proprietor of Lagos Marriot Hotel for choosing to invest in Nigeria and erecting the

Like this: Like Loading...