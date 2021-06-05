Travel & Tourism

Osinbajo seeks NIHOTOUR, hospitality operators’ partnership to grow tourism

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

The Federal Government has tasked operators in the Nigerian hospitality industry to collaborate with the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) in manpower and capacity development so as to reposition the tourism sector for better service delivery and sustainable operations in the sector.

This charged was given by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, during the recent commissioning of Marriot Hotel Ikeja in Lagos. He said the sustainability of growth in the hospitality industry is heavily dependent on the capacity of human resources and talent, which NIHOTOUR was established to provide for the nation’s tourism sector Osinbajo who was represented at the event by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, further called on all stakeholders in the sector to focus more on building capacity and harnessing talents of the indigenous people and vast tourism potentials of the communities where they operate in the country.

While extolling the resilience of tourism sector in bouncing back to after COVID-19 pandemic, the vice president charged the operators to take advantage of technological innovations to adapt to the new norms of providing contact-less services as well as strictly observing the non-pharmaceutical COVID-19 protocols in their operations. He reiterated the commitment of the federal government to continuously formulate effective policies that will provide the enabling environment for the sector in line with global best practices and compete favourably with other world class hotels, Osinbajo thanked the proprietor of Lagos Marriot Hotel for choosing to invest in Nigeria and erecting the

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Newly-appointed Seychelles tourism minister parleys with Taskforce representatives

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

In what happens to be his first assignment since assuming office, the newlyappointed Seychelles Tourism Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, participated in Tourism Task Force meeting remotely from the Beau Vallon Bay Hotel quarantine centre, this is according to a report by Eturbonews.com The Tourism taskforce committee composed of relevant public […]
Travel & Tourism

Spiritual wellbeing

Posted on Author Yinka Opaleye

Recently, I read a story of a couple trying to instill a desire to walk with GOD in their two teenage boys. Their constant prayer had been for the boys to be fervent followers of God. However, listening to people on how to go about it even made them more confused because everyone offered different […]
Travel & Tourism

COVID -19: Don’t count on airlines to fully recover for 3 years, Delta CEO

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It could have been worse. Delta Airlines reported $8.6billion in first quarter revenue, but demand fell by 95% in April. The second quarter could be way uglier even after the airline cuts its schedule by 85%. Air travel will not rebound to pre-pandemic levels for another three years, Delta Airlines Chief Executive Officer, Ed Bastian, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica