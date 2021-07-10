News Top Stories

Osinbajo: Several govt efforts at poverty alleviation not yielding desired results

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has lamented that several efforts at poverty alleviation by the government in the country were not yielding the desired results. Osinbajo stated this yesterday at the inaugural meeting of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy Steering Committee he chaired at the Presidential Villa. According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President told the members of the committee to apply common sense in their charge by President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on the task of lifting 100 million persons out of poverty in the next 10 years.

He told the members consisting of governors and other high government officials that: “I think we really need to take a deep dive because governments have made several efforts at poverty alleviation but generally speaking, they have not yielded the sort of results they should yield, and I think it’s because there is a lot of focus on documentation and paper work and very little commonsense approaches.”

He explained that National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy was meant to be a national strategy, not just a federal effort and was aimed at taking 100 million people, nationally, out of poverty within a target timeframe of 10 years. “I just want to emphasise that it is a national strategy as opposed to a federal strategy which is why the steering committee is made up of federal as well as state officials,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate rejects 2021 Budget of Rural Electrification Agency

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…berates Minister of Power over projects distribution Senate Committee on Power, yesterday, rejected the 2021 Budget of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) over alleged anomalies in the distribution of projects under the agency in Taraba State. This was as the committee also berated the Minister of Power, Engr. Mamman Saleh, for being the arrowhead in […]
News

Buhari accepts dialogue for resolution of insecurity in Southeast – Ngige

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…as FG warns against fresh industrial crisis in Kaduna   Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari was favourably disposed to adopting dialogue in resolving the on-going challenge of insecurity in the South-Eastern part of the country. Ngige made this disclosure at the weekend after a meeting with […]
News

Aké Festival uplifts blacktivism for four days

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Africa’s leading arts and book event Aké Arts and Book Festival will return Thursday 22 – Sunday 25 this month with an amazing free programme of 65 inspiring book chats, workshops, panel discussions and performances from the most exciting voices across Africa and the African Diaspora.     Due to the global coronavirus […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica