Osinbajo: Several govt efforts at poverty alleviation not yielding desired results

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has lamented that several efforts at poverty alleviation by the government in the country were not yielding the desired results. Osinbajo stated this yesterday at the inaugural meeting of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy Steering Committee he chaired at the Presidential Villa. According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President told the members of the committee to apply common sense in their charge by President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on the task of lifting 100 million persons out of poverty in the next 10 years.

He told the members consisting of governors and other high government officials that: “I think we really need to take a deep dive because governments have made several efforts at poverty alleviation but generally speaking, they have not yielded the sort of results they should yield, and I think it’s because there is a lot of focus on documentation and paper work and very little commonsense approaches.”

He explained that National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy was meant to be a national strategy, not just a federal effort and was aimed at taking 100 million people, nationally, out of poverty within a target timeframe of 10 years. “I just want to emphasise that it is a national strategy as opposed to a federal strategy which is why the steering committee is made up of federal as well as state officials,” he said.

