Osinbajo: Several govt. efforts at poverty alleviation not yielding desired results

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has lamented that several efforts at poverty alleviation by the government in the country were not yielding the desired results.

Osinbajo stated this Friday at the inaugural meeting of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy Steering Committee he chaired at the Presidential Villa.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President told the members of the committee to apply common sense in their charge by President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on the task of lifting 100 million persons out of poverty in the next 10 years.

He told the members, consisting of governors and other high government officials, that: “I think we really need to take a deep dive because governments have made several efforts at poverty alleviation but generally speaking, they have not yielded the sort of results they should yield, and I think it’s because there is a lot of focus on documentation and paperwork and very little common sense approaches.”

He explained that the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy was meant to be a national strategy, not just a federal effort and was aimed at taking 100 million people, nationally, out of poverty within a target time-frame of 10 years.

“I just want to emphasize that it is a national strategy as opposed to a federal strategy which is why the steering committee is made up of federal as well as state officials,” he said.

Emphasizing the role of the private sector, the Vice President said: “Essentially, this effort must also be directed at how to facilitate private sector creation of jobs. The fact is that there is no way that the Federal Government or the state governments can create the number of jobs that we need.

“We need to take a few broad looks at the features of what constitutes our present predicaments in terms of job losses and unemployment.”

Osinbajo said efforts would be made to focus attention on creating opportunities for Nigerians to earn decent livelihoods in addition to equipping them with the necessary vocational skills.

