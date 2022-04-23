Osinbajo, Sirika, Rotimi, others for 5th National Tourism Transport Summit

As the 5th edition of the National Tourism Transport Summit and Expo set to open on Monday April 25 at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, Vice President Yomi Osinabjo, has been disclosed as the guest of honour to perform the formal opening ceremony alongside other guests from government and private circles.

The two days summit, which will span April 26, is being organised by the Institute of Tourism Professionals Nigeria (ITPN) in conjunction with the Federal ministries of Transportation and Aviation and other government agencies and parastatals. Speaking on the event, the President of ITPN, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, said that the stage is now set for the summit, which he said promises to be of immense benefits to the participants and exhibitors given its enriched and enlarged programmes, which include roundtable discussions on different aspects of tourism and transportation.

With the theme: African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA): Strengthening Connectivity, Effect and Partnership, he said Osinbajo is scheduled to give the keynote address on the theme: Empower Youths, Empower Africa: Employment Opportunities for Africans in Tourism, Hospitality and Transportation and also perform the opening ceremony while the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, are slated to attend and address the summit on assigned topics. According to Odusanwo, the 2022 International Tourism Transport Summit and Expo seeks to explore such areas as human capacity training for quality labour mobility, developing and marketing of the Nigerian tourism potentials, infrastructural development in intra-modal transportation sector among others.

He further stated that other speakers have been lined up to speak at the event, which is aimed at ensuring Nigeria’s preparedness for successful participation in the AfCFTA Agreement. The list include the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu; President and Director General of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Dr. Al-Mujtaba Abubakar and Ms. Victoria Akai, respectively; and Mr. Babatunde Irukera, Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. Others are: The Director General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunsho Coker; and Managing Director, Nigerian Export Import Bank (NEXIM), Alhaji Abubakar Abba Bello.

The National Tourism Summit and Expo has since inception in 2018 offered the platform for public and private sector stakeholders, producers and consumers in Nigeria and the African Continent to come together, share ideas, experiences, exchange knowledge and showcase their skills in the growth, development and promotion of the nation’s economic endowments, this time, by promoting the ideals of the AfCFTA Agreements and leveraging on it. Participants at the twoday event will be drawn from major key players and stakeholders in the transportation and tourism sectors as well as allied businesses. The summit will feature Host City Walk, Tourism Transport Summit, Exhibition-B2B and G2B sessions, Tourism Transport Membership and Fellowship inductions, and The Gala Night, which will also feature awards to deserving stakeholders in the industry.

