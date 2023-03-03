Osinbajo: Social Investment programme difficult to implement

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that the Social Investment Program of the Buhari’s administration was difficult to implement.

He said this yesterday at the Presidential Villa when he received on courtesy visits delegations from the FCT People Living With Disabilities

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Laoku Akande, Osinbajo said: “Some of these things are very difficult to do not because of money but it is difficult to find people of integrity who will deliver these projects in the same honesty and concern for the people that those who designed the programme had.

The President of course is one that you know, is very concerned about the underprivileged. But you cannot deliver big programmes without honest people which is why I am extremely proud of the work that has been done by our Community Engagement people.”

He expressed hope that successive governments would build on the template already established by the present administration.

He said: “We must see improvement, in our part of the world, things are tied to individuals, it shouldn’t be, especially when it comes to matters that affect the dignity of our own people. And these things must keep improving.”

While commending the FCT People Living With Disabilities Community for their perseverance and commitment to demanding for better welfare for its members, Osinbajo said “we must continue to pursue this as entitlement for people with

