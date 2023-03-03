News

Osinbajo: Social Investment programme difficult to implement

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that the Social Investment Program of the Buhari’s administration was difficult to implement.

He said this yesterday at the Presidential Villa when he received on courtesy visits delegations from the FCT People Living With Disabilities

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Laoku Akande, Osinbajo said: “Some of these things are very difficult to do not because of money but it is difficult to find people of integrity who will deliver these projects in the same honesty and concern for the people that those who designed the programme had.

The President of course is one that you know, is very concerned about the underprivileged. But you cannot deliver big programmes without honest people which is why I am extremely proud of the work that has been done by our Community Engagement people.”

He expressed hope that successive governments would build on the template already established by the present administration.

He said: “We must see improvement, in our part of the world, things are tied to individuals, it  shouldn’t be, especially when it comes to matters that affect the dignity of our own people. And these things must keep improving.”

While commending the FCT People Living With Disabilities Community for their perseverance and commitment to demanding for better welfare for its members, Osinbajo said “we must continue to pursue this as entitlement for people with

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Second wave of COVID-19 possible, says NCDC DG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria may experience a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has said. He disclosed this at the ongoing media briefing with reporters organised by the National Youth Service Corps on Monday. The DG said the country must abide by the protocols and guidelines developed to […]
News Top Stories

How power houses stand on endorsements –Sources

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji

With less than 50 days to the presidential election billed for Saturday, February 25, indications have emerged on what the likely positions of the various power houses of Nigeria’s establishment looks like. Beyond the public endorsement by President Olusegun Obasanjo of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on January 1, Obasanjo […]
News Top Stories

World economic outlook is brightening – OECD

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The outlook for the world’s economy is improving in spite the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reported yesterday.   After the world economy collapsed during the onset of the pandemic last year, in 2021 it is forecast to grow by 5.6 per cent, the organisation has said. That is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica