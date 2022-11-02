Osinbajo: Steel sector critical to Nigeria’s vision for industrialization

Vice President Yemi- Osinbajo has said the dream of industrializing the country cannot be realized without the development of the steel sector. Osinbajo said this yesterday at the opening of the 6th Nigerian Mining Week in Abuja, where he represented President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “Our vision for an industrialised nation cannot be achieved without a vibrant steel sector. We understandthe huge demandforsteelandiron in our domestic markets and across the sub-region. This is why we prioritized the resolutionof alltheissuesconstraining the full operation of the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

“To this end, a transaction adviser has been appointed to concession the Ajaokuta Steel Company and the Nigerian Iron Ore Mining Company, Itakpe. The selection process is ongoing. Our commitment is to break the jinx and actualise the dream of a vibrant steel sector.” He disclosed that since the Buhari administration came into office in 2015, it has “intentionally prioritised the development of the country’s mineral resources as one of the frontiers for economic growth

