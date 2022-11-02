News

Osinbajo: Steel sector critical to Nigeria’s vision for industrialization

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi- Osinbajo has said the dream of industrializing the country cannot be realized without the development of the steel sector. Osinbajo said this yesterday at the opening of the 6th Nigerian Mining Week in Abuja, where he represented President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “Our vision for an industrialised nation cannot be achieved without a vibrant steel sector. We understandthe huge demandforsteelandiron in our domestic markets and across the sub-region. This is why we prioritized the resolutionof alltheissuesconstraining the full operation of the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

“To this end, a transaction adviser has been appointed to concession the Ajaokuta Steel Company and the Nigerian Iron Ore Mining Company, Itakpe. The selection process is ongoing. Our commitment is to break the jinx and actualise the dream of a vibrant steel sector.” He disclosed that since the Buhari administration came into office in 2015, it has “intentionally prioritised the development of the country’s mineral resources as one of the frontiers for economic growth

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 54,008 as NCDC confirms 143 new infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria now has 54,008 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, with 143 new cases recorded on Monday night According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC),  41,638  patients have now been discharged, with  1,013 patients dying from the virus. The tweet revealed that  Plateau State had the highest number of infections […]
News Top Stories

CBN: FG recorded N580.93bn deficit in February

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Provisional revenue dropped by 8.3% The Federal Government recorded an estimated fiscal deficit of N580.93billion in February 2022, which is 6.5 per cent above the preceding month’s N545.62billion, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The apex bank, which disclosed this in its February 2022 Economic Report posted on its website yesterday, stated that […]
News Top Stories

Lagos to deliver care packs to COVID-19 patients at home

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Following the rising cases of COVID-19 and increasing mortality rate, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the state government will deploy telemedicine in managing positive patients. According to him some symptomatic patients will receive treatment at home. The governor had raised the alarm over increasing cases of the pandemic and the numbers of people […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica