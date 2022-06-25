News

Osinbajo tasks African writers on raising critical minds

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has called on African writers to raise critical minds in order to reduce the spate of insurgency, extremism and coups in the continents. He said it is possible to reduce the menace of coups, insurgencies and bad governance in parts of the continent by breeding Bora critical mass of young Africans using their creativity and energies in culture, entertainment and technology. He also said that, “already our young people are at the vanguard of advocacy for good governance and the enhancement of citizens’ fundamental human rights and this is as it should be.”

The VP spoke as Special Guest of Honour at the opening of the International Conference organised by the Pan African Writers’ Associations (PAWA), the Nigeria Academy of Letters (NAL) and the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) on Friday, at the University of Ibadan Conference Centre, Oyo State. Osinbajo, who was represented by DG, Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN), Seye Oyeleye, further stated that preserving democracy in Africa, leaders must continue to promote tenets of good governance and avoid actions that often lead to the interruption of democratic rule. He added that Nigeria has been a clear and strident voice for the promotion of democracy on the continent and has been firm in condemning unconstitutional seizures of power.

 

