News

Osinbajo tasks Nigerian architects on affordable housing

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has urged the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) and other related bodies to evolve the cheapest ways of building affordable houses. Osinbajo’s spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the vice-president received on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, members of the NIA led by its President, Mr Enyi Ben-Eboh. The vice-president said there would be a more significant impact on Nigerians if professional bodies played more active roles in the implementation of government plans and policies.

Osinbajo, who made reference to the social housing scheme of the Federal Government, said the programme would significantly impact more Nigerians if professional bodies such as the NIA played an active role. “When we developed the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), it was part of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We were very concerned about social housing, not just as a way of providing cheap housing for the poorest among us, but also as a way of providing jobs and job opportunities. But I am not so sure we got much response from the NIA. “One of the advantages of professional bodies like yours is to make it possible for a vast majority of our people to get decent housing for instance, finding the cheapest ways of building 300,000 affordable houses. “For the vast majority of Nigerians, the relevance of our professional institutions, especially when it comes to design and building, must be felt when it comes to the basics. “I certainly would like to see what sorts of contributions the NIA will make in developing policies around social housing.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Dangote donates tricycles to Kogi communities

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, has donated 10 tricycles, popularly known as Keke NAPEP, to its host communities. The vehicles were handed over to the communities at an event at the weekend attended the four traditional rulers from the area.   The beneficiary factory and mining communities included Obajana, Akpata, Iwaa and Oyo. Speaking […]
News

Ramaphosa quarantines self following COVID-19 contact

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has entered self-quarantine after coming into contact with a person with COVID-19, his office said on Wednesday. Ramaphosa “has begun a period of self-quarantine following the positive COVID-19 diagnosis of a guest at a dinner attended by the President on Saturday, Oct. 24 ,’’ a statement issued by […]
News

NIWA: We’ll remove 100,000 trailers from Nigeria’s roads

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Mr. George Moghalu, yesterday disclosed plans by the agency to make the inland waterways navigable in order to decongest the seaports and pull out about 100,000 trailers from the roads. In a chat with journalists in Abuja, Moghalu expressed excitement over the recent arrival of a commercial […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica