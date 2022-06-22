Osinbajo tasks Nigerian architects on affordable housing

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has urged the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) and other related bodies to evolve the cheapest ways of building affordable houses. Osinbajo’s spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the vice-president received on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, members of the NIA led by its President, Mr Enyi Ben-Eboh. The vice-president said there would be a more significant impact on Nigerians if professional bodies played more active roles in the implementation of government plans and policies.

Osinbajo, who made reference to the social housing scheme of the Federal Government, said the programme would significantly impact more Nigerians if professional bodies such as the NIA played an active role. “When we developed the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), it was part of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We were very concerned about social housing, not just as a way of providing cheap housing for the poorest among us, but also as a way of providing jobs and job opportunities. But I am not so sure we got much response from the NIA. “One of the advantages of professional bodies like yours is to make it possible for a vast majority of our people to get decent housing for instance, finding the cheapest ways of building 300,000 affordable houses. “For the vast majority of Nigerians, the relevance of our professional institutions, especially when it comes to design and building, must be felt when it comes to the basics. “I certainly would like to see what sorts of contributions the NIA will make in developing policies around social housing.”

