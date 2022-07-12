Osinbajo tasks varsity dons on online tertiary education

News Top Stories

Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has tasked professors and academics on the need to develop online tertiary education to a point where Nigeria would offer the best in the sector. In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo gave this challenge on Friday at  a virtual meeting with a team of professors drawn from the six geo-political zones under the auspices of the Progressive Intellectuals Advisory Group (PIAG). Osinbajo said: “Given the rate of interest in tertiary education, we cannot cope with the brickand- mortar approach, we won’t be able to cope with the numbers in the near future because there will be millions more who will not be able to get into our schools. “One of the things I have been thinking about is how to be deliberate about online tertiary education. And how to develop it to the point where Nigeria offers the best services in the sector. “One of the things I want us to think about is how we can develop this idea and in what ways we can put together a plan, even if it is just an outline so we can push the idea further.” Apart from education, the Vice President added that the university must also explore options on issues of healthcare, especially on reform and innovation in the Human Capital Development sector. Also in healthcare, Osinbajo called on members of the group to support the Federal Government’s efforts to reform the healthcare system by contributing to ideas that will make health insurance work effectively in the country. He mentioned that a Health Reform Committee was already in place looking at the issues. The Vice President thereafter thanked the professors for their support in the race to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries, describing their backing as “one that I greatly treasure above others.” He noted that the visiting group of professors “understands better my motivation for running and the motivation for the views I expressed.” He assured them of his commitment to the cause of a better Nigeria and promised not to give up the struggle. Leader of the group and Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, National Open University of Nigeria, Prof. Shehu Adamu spoke about the need for Nigeria to strengthen the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) option to address the issue of access to university education. In separate remarks, Professors Nasiru Yauri, Philip Okolo, Ernest Ugbejeh and Yahaya Baba commended the VP’s dedication to the development of Nigeria and style of leadership, noting that: “You (Vice President) remain deeply rooted in our hearts.”

 

