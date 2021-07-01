News

Osinbajo: Taxes, miners’ harassment, disincentives to prospective investors

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that multiple taxes, harassment of licensed miners and their staff as well as closure of mining sites by state governments were disincentives to investors in the mining sector in the country.

Osinbajo, who called for collaboration between the government and the host communities made this disclosure yesterday in his remarks in Abuja at the maiden edition of the strategic engagement on sustaining the mining sector in the country.

While noting that resource extraction triggers criminality, the Vice President recalled the sum of N6 billion had been approved for the development of mining clusters in the six geo-political zones of the country from Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) fund made available to stimulate the economy after the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Stressing that the Ministry of Mines and Steel had the constitutional mandate to regulate mining activities in the country, Osinbajo regretted that “many states and local governments have embarked on the imposition of their own rules and regulations on miners in their states, including issuance of Registration, Permits, Community Development Agreements (CDA) and Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on miners. Some state governments, in a bid to shore up their revenues, impose illegal fees, taxes, and levies on foreign and local licensed mining companies and operators.”

