Osinbajo test drives first locally assembled electric car

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has testdriven a locally assembled electric car, Hyundai Kona. He described the experience as fantastic. The Vice President equally assured that the owner of the car “can literally charge it anywhere.” He drove the car during an exhibition tour of made-in-Nigeria products at the opening ceremony of a 5-day Nigeria @ 60 Expo being held at the Eagle Square, Abuja. “A very good drive; fantastic; it just shows what is possible. “I am glad to see that this is an assembled-in- Nigeria electric car. You can literally charge it anywhere; I think it is a very fantastic innovation; fantastic product, and I can tell because I drove it,” he said.

Ogun conducts entrance exam for 200 job applicants

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The Ogun State government yesterday said it has conducted an entrance examination for over 200 applicants seeking employments into the state civil service.   The applicants included state counsels and others who applied for various positions through the state job portal. The examination was conducted by the Public Service Competitive Entrance Examination Board of the […]
Abule Egba fire: 69 families get N225,000 each, individuals N150,000

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Six months after their stay at the Igando resettlement camp, Lagos State Government yesterday reintegrated about 320 internally displaced victims of the Abule-Egba pipeline explosion into the society with financial empowerment. It will be recalled that the Abule-Egba disaster on January 19, left many properties worth millions of naira destroyed. The Director-General of the Lagos […]
Uyo Ward 9 PDP Stakeholders zone Councillship  to Ibiaku-Offot: Presents Aspirant to Paramount Ruler for blessing

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Ahead of the 2020 Local Government Council election, stakeholders of Peoples Democratic party, PDP in Uyo Ward 9 (formerly Ward 7), have zoned the councillorship seat to Ibiaku-Offot village. The decisions which were taken after series of deliberation among stakeholders at the Ward Center, St. John Primary School, Eniong, this evening, were captured in […]

