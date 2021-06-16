Osinbajo test drives first locally assembled electric car

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has testdriven a locally assembled electric car, Hyundai Kona. He described the experience as fantastic. The Vice President equally assured that the owner of the car “can literally charge it anywhere.” He drove the car during an exhibition tour of made-in-Nigeria products at the opening ceremony of a 5-day Nigeria @ 60 Expo being held at the Eagle Square, Abuja. “A very good drive; fantastic; it just shows what is possible. “I am glad to see that this is an assembled-in- Nigeria electric car. You can literally charge it anywhere; I think it is a very fantastic innovation; fantastic product, and I can tell because I drove it,” he said.

