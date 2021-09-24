News

Osinbajo: Time to concentrate on human capital devt, not natural resources

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said Nigeria needs to focus on developing knowledge based economy where human capital is developed to a productive asset that can be exported. Addressing the sixth Kaduna Investment Summit in Kaduna yesterday, the Vice-President lamented that Nigeria had yet to take full advantage of its young population. He said: “Digital data, digital solutions to improve agricultural yields, digital platforms to provide online study. It is possible to move from where we are to knowledge economy. “Millions of data in terabytes are stored in chips, 1,000 megawatts of power can be stored in a battery.

The future of financial technology is not in banks. Nigeria is becoming technology investment solution hub in Sub-Sahara Africa.” Osinbajo said: “The focus must be developing a knowledge based economy. The knowledge based economy referred to stands for human capital development. Education and knowledge can become productive assets to be sold for profit rather than natural resources.” Earlier, Governor Nasir El-Rufai had said the state government attracted $2.8 billion investments and created 100,000 direct and indirect jobs through the summit over the years.

