News

Osinbajo, Tinubu, govs grace Awolowo’s daughter’s burial in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, alongside other eminent Nigerians, yesterday graced the passing into glory of Revd. Omotola Olubunmi Oyediran, the daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who died on 16th October, 2020 at 80 years of age. Others present were Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his counterpart Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) as well as, Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, The celebration of the late Chairman, African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc (Publishers of the Tribune Titles), took place at the All Saint’s Church, Jericho Ibadan, Oyo State capital, where the retired Arch Bishop of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Ayo Ladigbolu, delivered a sermon on: “Celebrating Saintly Womanhood as a tool for Nation Building”. Dignitaries in attendance also included the wife of the Vice President, Mrs Tokunbo Osinbajo(nee Awolowo), the widower of the deceased Prof. A.B.O.O Oyediran, (former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan), Brigadier Gen. Oluwole Rotimi (former Military Governor of old Oyo State), Mrs Abimbola Jakande (wife of former Lagos State Governor Lateef Jakande).

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG charges RMARC to mobilise funds from non-oil sources

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…inaugurates boards for three commissions Due to the shortfall in the nation’s revenue caused by the fall in the price of crude at the international market, the Federal Government has charged the newly inaugurated board of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to mobilize funds from non-oil sectors in the country. Secretary to […]
News

#EndSARS: Army promotes officer who testified at Lagos panel

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Nigerian Army has announced the promotion of 421 top officers to new ranks, including Brigadier-General Ahmed Ibrahim Taiwo, the officer who testified at the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the Lekki Tollgate shooting and other cases of police brutality. Taiwo was promoted to the rank of major-general but is – alongside other newly […]
News Top Stories

Fuel price, electricity tariff’s increment’ll worsen hardship –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the fresh increase in the price of fuel to N151 per litre and electricity tariff to N66 per kwh under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its government, as callous and cruel. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, demand an immediate reversal of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: