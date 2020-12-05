Osinbajo, Tinubu, govs grace Awolowo’s daughter’s burial in Ibadan

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, alongside other eminent Nigerians, yesterday graced the passing into glory of Revd. Omotola Olubunmi Oyediran, the daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who died on 16th October, 2020 at 80 years of age. Others present were Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his counterpart Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) as well as, Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, The celebration of the late Chairman, African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc (Publishers of the Tribune Titles), took place at the All Saint’s Church, Jericho Ibadan, Oyo State capital, where the retired Arch Bishop of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Ayo Ladigbolu, delivered a sermon on: “Celebrating Saintly Womanhood as a tool for Nation Building”. Dignitaries in attendance also included the wife of the Vice President, Mrs Tokunbo Osinbajo(nee Awolowo), the widower of the deceased Prof. A.B.O.O Oyediran, (former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan), Brigadier Gen. Oluwole Rotimi (former Military Governor of old Oyo State), Mrs Abimbola Jakande (wife of former Lagos State Governor Lateef Jakande).
