Osinbajo, Tinubu, others grace Akaredolu’s mum’s burial

The remains of the Late Evangelist Grace Akeredolu, mother of Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, will be committed to mother- earth today in Owo, the Governor’s home town. The deceased died in her sleep on September 15, 2022 at her Kopindogba residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. Dignitaries across all walks of life are expected to storm the ancient towof Owo today include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governors, Ministers, members of the National Assembly and leaders of the APC and friends of the Governor across political parties as well as members of the inner and outer Bar are all expected to grace the ceremony. Akeredolu alongside his younger brothers, Professor Wole Akeredolu, Femi Akeredolu led the people of Owo at the Ajabue procession.
Related Articles
Electoral Law: Bode George commends Buhari, urges devolution of power
A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has described the signing of the Electoral Bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari as a right step in a right direction. In a statement issued by the PDP chieftain on Friday in Lagos, George said the new law will remove […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Gbajabiamila adopts late vendor’s children, sets up endowment fund
Caleb Onwe, Abuja The Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Sunday said he had adopted the children of Ifeanyichukwu Elechi, a newspaper vendor who was shot dead by one of his security aides. The Speaker disclosed this when he paid a condolence visit to the the Abuja Newspaper Distributors Association and Abuja Vendors […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Edo primary school teachers issue 14-day strike notice to Obaseki
Members of the Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) have issued a 14-day strike notice to the state government over alleged failure to meet its financial obligation and other entitlements to the teachers. This was coming against the backdrop of the 21-day ultimatum earlier issued by the union on December 8, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)