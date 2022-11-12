News

Osinbajo, Tinubu, others grace Akaredolu’s mum’s burial

The remains of the Late Evangelist Grace Akeredolu, mother of Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, will be committed to mother- earth today in Owo, the Governor’s home town. The deceased died in her sleep on September 15, 2022 at her Kopindogba residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. Dignitaries across all walks of life are expected to storm the ancient towof Owo today include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governors, Ministers, members of the National Assembly and leaders of the APC and friends of the Governor across political parties as well as members of the inner and outer Bar are all expected to grace the ceremony. Akeredolu alongside his younger brothers, Professor Wole Akeredolu, Femi Akeredolu led the people of Owo at the Ajabue procession.

 

