Osinbajo: Tinubu’s sterling contribution to democracy stands out

…Seeks party’s unity for victory

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Primary, saying that his sterling contributions to Nigerian democracy and its progress stand him out.

The Vice President also urged the members of the party, regardless of who they voted for at the primaries, to unite behind the Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer to ensure victory for the party at the 2023 elections

Osinbajo, in a statement he personally signed, said: “I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at our party primaries and his emergence as the Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer of our great party, the APC for the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Elections.

“I also congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and all leaders of the APC for a successful Special Convention and Presidential Primary. For many decades, our Flagbearer has shown passion, patriotism, courage and determination in the cause of nation building. His sterling contributions to our democracy and its progress stand him out. His wealth of experience will certainly be critical in our party’s continued efforts to attain a more secure and prosperous Nigeria.

“To all members of our great party, regardless of who you voted for at the primaries, we must now unite behind our Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer to ensure victory for our party in the 2023 elections.

“As true progressives, we must remain strong and united in pursuing our collective vision as a party towards building a country that can provide a decent life and livelihoods for all our people.”

 

