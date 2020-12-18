News

Osinbajo to Abiodun: Take advantage of your proximity to Lagos for economic growth

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday charged Governor Dapo Abiodun and the residents of Ogun State to take full advantage of the state’s proximity to Lagos State, the nation’s commercial hub for economic prosperity of the state. Osinbajo gave the charge during the 1st Annual General meeting of Remo Growth and Development Foundation (REMOGDF) held at Iperu-Remo, Ogun State. The Vice-President also urged the government to take full advantage of the state’s immerse human and natural resources in turning the fortunes of the state around for good.

Osinbajo, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Monitoring and Evaluation, Babatunde Osibamowo also charged Abiodun to tap into the wealth of Lagos especially in creating jobs for the teeming unemployed youths. Osinbajo said: “It is important we take full advantage of our state’s proximity between Lagos and Oyo, the immense natural and human resources for economic prosperity and job creation. “This task is not for government alone but also that of every citizen in the state contribute in achieving our dream, in that context groups like the Remo GDF.

“I congratulate the RGDF for empowering the youth as empowering them is key to our future prosperity. “I salute the Akarigbo of Remoland for the establishment of the Akarigbo corporate council and for his leadership and clear vision for the development of the state.” However, chairman of the Foundation, Tunji Lawal- Solarin in his address disclosed that the Foundation had raised over N25million from members and corporate bodies to buy relief materials for indigents of Remoland during the COVID- 19 lockdown.

He disclosed also on how Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Adewale Babatunde Ajayi conceived the idea of setting up the Foundation with the aim of helping the lessprivileged and for the socioeconomic development of Remoland.

