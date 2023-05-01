Osinbajo To African Leaders: Let’s Take A Stand On Climate Change

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has advocated the coming together of African governments and leaders in order to develop a common resolve to push the Climate Positive Growth Agenda.

This agenda was to emphazise how the continent could offer solutions to the global climate crisis while attaining economic growth in their countries.

According to his spokesman, Laoku , Osinbajo stated this yesterday during a meeting with Africa Europe Foundation, AEF, themed “Earth – shot 2023 Milestone” on the sidelines of the Ibrahim Governance Weekend programme, in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Vice President held a bilateral meet – ing earlier with Kenyan President William Ruto at the country’s State House in Nairobi where both leaders agreed that Africans have to shape a narrative on the Climate Change crisis such that the point of view of the continent is well stated by Africans.