Osinbajo to APC youth: Attract more youth into politics

Vi c e -Pr e s i d ent Yemi Osinbajo has charged the All Progressives Congress (APC) youth to attract more of their ilks into politics in order to shape the nation’s economic and political future.

Osinbajo gave this charge yesterday, at the maiden Progressive Youth Conference organised by the APC Youth wing.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said more political participation by majority of the country’s youths would help them to contribute to making meaningful changes which only those in government could bring about.

He said: “It is evident just from voter-turnout alone that the vast majority of young people either do not register to vote or do not vote.

Those who even participate at all would rather engage within the very constrained space of social media platforms or join pressure groups.

“Neither of these is necessarily bad, but while media engagements and pressure groups may draw attention to the issues, they do not transform the lives of millions for good or ill. So, if you are keen on how the future will turn out, you must be involved in politics.”

He added that it was crucial for young Nigerians, with like minds, already involved in politics to influence others to also participate.

Like this: Like Loading...