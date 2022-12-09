Osinbajo to attend African carbon market meeting in US

In a major push for funding and technical support for the Nigerian Energy Transition Plan, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be delivering the keynote address at a high-level meeting hosted by The Rockefeller Foundation in New York, with global agencies and potential financial partners in attendance to facilitate the activation of the Voluntary Carbon Market in Nigeria and on the African continent. This was disclosed in a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, yesterday. This journey is coming closely on the heels of his three-day state visit to Vietnam, which he rounded off on Wednesday.

Osinbajo would be leaving Vietnam directly to New York for the meeting. Participants at the meeting include the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, GEAPP; UN-Sustainable Energy for All, SEforALL; the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and the U.N. Climate Change High-Level Champions, all of whom have been advocating and actively planning for the African Carbon Market Initiative. The high-level meeting, to be held today, will also be attended by officials from the United States government and will explore potential opportunities which the carbon markets offer to generate resources for clean energy transitions while accelerating economic growth in Nigeria and other African countries

