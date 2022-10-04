News

Osinbajo to attend NEITI’s national dialogue on energy transition

Posted on

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to grace the national dialogue on energy transition being convened by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) in collaboration with the Natural Resource Governance (NRGI) and BudgIt Foundation this week.

Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, explained that the dialogue was expected to discuss the Nigeria Energy Transition Plan, explore the global challenges associated with energy transition and seek ideas from industry experts on managing the risks and opportunities for Nigeria.

Orji further noted that the dialogue was aimed at creating awareness on the implications of the energy transition on the economy and citizens of Nigeria, seek status updates on the country’s plan, and ensure the perspectives of Nigerian citizens and experts are incorporated into the plan.

According to him, it would also develop a shared agenda that would include perspectives and data analysis on how the transition would affect Nigeria’s economy and the approach to be adopted by the government.

 

