Osinbajo: To bad Nigeria still deals with out-of-school children

Vi c e -President Yemi Osinbajo has said it was scandalous for Nigeria to still be dealing with out-of-school children at this age and time. Osinbajo said this yesterday in his virtual comments, while declaring open the 20th meeting of the Joint Planning Board and the National Council on Development Planning held in Maiduguri, Borno State. Speaking about human development in the country , ahead of COVID-19 pandemic, Osinbajo, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, said adepth planning could leapfrog the nation into digital age.

He said: “There are those who wonder how a country like Nigeria will cope with the 4th Industrial Revolution given that we have struggled to catch up with the second and third Industrial Revolutions. “But the answer is simple: education, education, education, especially basic education. It is scandalous for us to be dealing with out-ofschool children. “We must put resources into education; today we have no choice but to focus on relevant education. Education that will prepare our young people for 21st-century jobs and opportunities.

“At the same time, we must find the resources to invest in technology and related broadband infrastructure if we are to help the budding technology ecosystem in our country to continue to excel.” According to him the need for relevant education made the government to begin to work assiduously with the African Development Bank to launch the Nigerian Innovation Programme which will be backed by a $500 million fund to support the technology and creative sectors of the economy. On the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA), Osinbajo said: “It is another development with great promise for Nigeria’s economic prospects but one for which we have to be well prepared. “First, we must especially, as sub-nationals, take a more active interest in the agreement, its implications and opportunities for our states.”

