Osinbajo to businessmen: Report officials making business difficult

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has urged businessmen in the country to report to appropriate authorities government officials found to be making doing business difficult in the country.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo gave the directive yesterday at the commissioning of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Trade and Convention Centre.

Citing a presidential directive on improving business environment in the country, the Vice-President said “the private sector must work, very actively with us, in ensuring that we are policemen and women of the regulations.”

He went on: “A time has come for us to have a Chamber of Commerce, paying attention to all that is going on in the MSMEs space especially with respect to regulation. You must call out government officials who are making it difficult for people to do business.

“If you recall, the President himself said that there is no way the private sector and business can thrive if government officials see themselves as roadblocks and hindrances as opposed to facilitators. Every government regulator must be a facilitator of business that is the way forward. We cannot afford a situation where government regulators see themselves as policemen only, they must be facilitators of things.

“I know that the Minister of the FCT is actively working with the PEBEC and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, have all been concerned about making this work. But Abuja is just one example of how generally speaking, all over the country, we need to take a second look at how we regulate small businesses.”

However, the Vice-President so stressed the need to take a cursory look at the regulation of small businesses with a view to addressing peculiar challenges they face in order to further promote private sector contribution to the country’s economic development.

Like this: Like Loading...