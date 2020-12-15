News

Osinbajo to businessmen: Report officials making business difficult

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

 

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has urged businessmen in the country to report to appropriate authorities government officials found to be making doing business difficult in the country.

 

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo gave the directive yesterday at the commissioning of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Trade and Convention Centre.

 

Citing a presidential directive on improving business environment in the country, the Vice-President said “the private sector must work, very actively with us, in ensuring that we are policemen and women of the regulations.”

 

He went on: “A time has come for us to have a Chamber of Commerce, paying attention to all that is going on in the MSMEs space especially with respect to regulation. You must call out government officials who are making it difficult for people to do business.

 

“If you recall, the President himself said that there is no way the private sector and business can thrive if government officials see themselves as roadblocks and hindrances as opposed to facilitators. Every government regulator must be a facilitator of business that is the way forward. We cannot afford a situation where government regulators see themselves as policemen only, they must be facilitators of things.

 

“I know that the Minister of the FCT is actively working with the PEBEC and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, have all been concerned about making this work. But Abuja is just one example of how generally speaking, all over the country, we need to take a second look at how we regulate small businesses.”

 

However, the Vice-President so stressed the need to take a cursory look at the regulation of small businesses with a view to addressing peculiar challenges they face in order to further promote private sector contribution to the country’s economic development.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Tears as first female combat helicopter pilot, Arotile, goes home

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Tears flowed freely Thursday at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja, as the body of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, was committed to mother earth. Arotile, who broke the record as the first female combat helicopter pilot the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) ever produced since its establishment on April 18, 1964, was laid to rest at […]
News

US election: Trouble flares in Washington DC as protesters square off with police

Posted on Author Reporter

  Protesters have squared off with police in Washington DC as cities across the US prepared for potential unrest in the wake of the presidential election result. Trouble flared on Black Lives Matter Plaza as police detained two men after hundreds of demonstrators had gathered close to the White House, reports Sky News. Sky News […]
News

U.S. Congress blames Boeing, FAA failures for 737 MAX crashes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed all 346 passengers and crew aboard were the “horrific culmination” of failures by the plane maker and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a U.S. House panel concluded after an 18-month investigation. The crashes “were not the result of a singular failure, technical mistake, or mismanaged event,” the House Transportation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: