Osinbajo to chair FEC as Buhari embarks on private visit to Daura

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will on Wednesday next week chair the Federal Execute Council (FEC) meeting as President Muhammmadu Buhari embarked on a week-long private visit to his hometown, Daura, Katsina state.

Buhari’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the President will be participating in the next FEC while away in Daura by virtual means. The President, who landed at 4:45pm yesterday at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina, was received by the Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, his deputy, Mannir Yakubu, senior government officials and the heads of security agencies in the state.

To receive the President at the helipad in Daura were the Emir, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, leading the members of the Emirate Council and a parade of colourful horse riders and courtiers.

Like this: Like Loading...