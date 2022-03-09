Osinbajo to declare stance on Presidential ambition soon – Akande

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the Office of the Vice President (OVP), Laolu Akande has said that his principal, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo would soon make public his decision on calls he should run for President in 2023.

Akande said this while responding to questions from newsmen after photo sessions marking Osinbajo’s 65th birthday with dignitaries at the Presidential Villa Tuesday evening.

According to him, Osinbajo was presently focused on supporting President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on addressing Nigeria’s challenges.

“Well, like he has said up to this time, he is committed to the work that he is elected as vice president and to support the president.

“That is what he is focused on now; and like I have also said in my last tweet, whatever will be his activities or whatever he does will be communicated officially.”

Akande said that the vice president, based on his observations in the last seven to eight years, was driven by the notion that the government and governance and leadership ought to have a heart of justice and a heart of service.

“He often says in most of the meetings that we hold that the reason why we are here is because people put us here.

“We are here in the interest of the people; so, he is someone that is committed to that notion of service to the people, whether in government, whether as a pastor, whether as a lawyer.

“In every aspect of his life, he ‘understands very diligently the idea that we are here to serve’,” he said.

According to him, the vice president was very inspiring and worthy of leadership.

