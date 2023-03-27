News

Osinbajo to deliver lecture at King’s College, London today

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is scheduled to deliver a lecture at the King’s College London today. In a statement yesterday his spokesman, Laoku Akande, the VP was invited by the school to deliver a public lecture as part of its Africa Week 2023 events. The King’s College London founded by King George IV and the Duke of Wellington in 1829 became one of the two founding colleges of the University of London when the university was established later in 1836. The statement said: “The VP would be hosted as a Special Guest by the King’s College Africa Leadership Centre (ALC) and will confer with top officials of the prestigious institution ahead of his lecture which is expected to follow the theme of King’s College Africa Week 2023 namely ‘Changing Africa in a Shifting Global Landscape’.

