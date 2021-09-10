News

Osinbajo to elites: Shun divisive narratives, build bridges

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has charged the elites in the country to shun divisive narratives, heal rifts between communities and build bridges across divides.

Osinbajo made this call in Abuja in his keynote address at the Leadership Conference and Awards chaired by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, late Thursday night.

Other dignitaries at the Conference were state governors, members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo pointed out that the highest duty of the elites in the society was sacrifice urging them to always tell their people the truth even when it hurts their political fortunes or fame.

The Vice President also called on the nation’s elites to stop depending on promoting tribal and religious fault lines for legitimacy, noting that “the external reasons we cite as reasons for our problems cannot thrive without severe internal weaknesses in our society.”

He added: “We must be able to say to the young men and women who say secession is the only way or that we should break up into little nations that that is the way of extinction not development. We must, as religious leaders, be able to tell our adherents that people of other religions are not their enemies, they are brothers and sisters and that they must not allow those who will benefit by division and strife to tell them differently.”

