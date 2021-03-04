News

Osinbajo to EU: Preserve finance for Nigeria’s gas projects

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has told the international community to preserve finance for gas projects in Nigeria and other developing countries in the transition to net-zero emission. Osinbajo made the submissions yesterday during a virtual meeting with a delegation of the European Union (EU) led by its Executive Vice President, Mr. Valdis Dombrovskis. Discussions at the meeting focused on bilateral investment agreements between Nigeria and the EU cutting across diverse areas, including technology, intellectual property rights, research and innovation, humanitarian assistance, energy access, and renewable energy. In a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo told the EU that the forthcoming deployment of the five million solar power connections, targeting 25 million households across the country under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to the global green energy initiative.

Osinbajo said: “A just transition to net-zero emissions, probably one where gas as a fossil fuel is still supported, especially for those of us in this part of the world, is absolutely important, especially as it will enable us to phase-out more polluting fuels such as coal and diesel.”

The vice president maintained that Nigeria is expecting support from the EU, especially with respect to ensuring that she meets her commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050. “Our commitment to energy transition is firm, and we think that for us, it is an area of comparative advantage. So, we are hoping to leverage that.

I think that we will again be very happy to work on improving the investment environment to ensure that we are able to work as much as possible with the EU partners,” he added. Emphasizing the need to leverage opportunities to build a stronger partnership with the EU in the gas sector, Osinbajo said Nigeria will explore the caveat in the EU green energy financing instrument to seek better ways of financing for gas projects in the country. On his part, Dombrovskis spoke on the importance of reviewing investment agreements between Nigeria and the EU, disclosing the commission’s plan to increase its external investment capacities. On the Vice President’s call for sustained financing of gas investments in the country and beyond, the EU chief said the decision to phase out investments in fossil fuels was in line with the organization’s policy on promoting green energy initiatives.

Officials present at the meeting include the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffery Onyeama; Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Amb. Ketil Karlsen and the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Mrs. Yewande Sadiku, among others.

