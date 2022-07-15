Osinbajo to G7, UN, others: Pan African initiative can advance just energy transition

Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo has said that a Pan African initiatives promoted by leaders of the continent on net-zero emission target by 2050-2060 could advance the quest for a just energy transition. Osinbajo said this yesterday at a meeting with diplomats from the G-7 countries comprising the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, Republic of Egypt and representatives of the United Nations (UN), World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the Presidential Villa. According to his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo who spoke after a presentation of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, and brief comments by the diplomats and country representatives, said the plan was geared towards the actualisation of a Pan African initiative. He said: “Developing a common African narrative is absolutely important because it sets the stage in providing a clear vision and a clear objective to have a Pan African initiative.

“The broad-based coalition will ensure that the private sector and government work together in driving the processes and the nuances are adequately taken care of. It is important that we factor in all the nuances across the continent.” Speaking specifically on the progress of Nigeria’s plan, the vice president said: “There is a great deal of enthusiasm and support for the country’s energy transition plan,” adding that the Federal Government has adopted intentional approaches, including the setting up of an Energy Transition Office, among others, to coordinate the processes. Earlier, the Minister of Environment, Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, stressed the need to have a Pan African transition plan that would ensure a shared vision on the continent’s position at the forthcoming Climate Change conference. He assured development partners and members of the G-7 countries of Nigeria’s firm commitments to the net-zero emission targets.

In the same vein, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, said while authorities make efforts to ensure stability in fiscal and monetary policies, stakeholders, especially in Africa, must “define our common interest and leverage existing opportunities to build new partnerships.” The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Matthias Schmale, commended the leadership of the vice president in developing and implementing an energy transition plan, pledging the UN’s support towards its actualisation.

In the same vein, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, said the United States would support initiatives aimed at creating conducive environment for investments in the sector. She acknowledged the emergence of a movement championing common initiative for Africa’s energy transition, describing the Nigeria plan as a manifestation of the country’s position on energy transition.

