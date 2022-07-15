News Top Stories

Osinbajo to G7, UN, others: Pan African initiative can advance just energy transition

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo has said that a Pan African initiatives promoted by leaders of the continent on net-zero emission target by 2050-2060 could advance the quest for a just energy transition. Osinbajo said this yesterday at a meeting with diplomats from the G-7 countries comprising the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, Republic of Egypt and representatives of the United Nations (UN), World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the Presidential Villa. According to his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo who spoke after a presentation of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, and brief comments by the diplomats and country representatives, said the plan was geared towards the actualisation of a Pan African initiative. He said: “Developing a common African narrative is absolutely important because it sets the stage in providing a clear vision and a clear objective to have a Pan African initiative.

“The broad-based coalition will ensure that the private sector and government work together in driving the processes and the nuances are adequately taken care of. It is important that we factor in all the nuances across the continent.” Speaking specifically on the progress of Nigeria’s plan, the vice president said: “There is a great deal of enthusiasm and support for the country’s energy transition plan,” adding that the Federal Government has adopted intentional approaches, including the setting up of an Energy Transition Office, among others, to coordinate the processes. Earlier, the Minister of Environment, Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, stressed the need to have a Pan African transition plan that would ensure a shared vision on the continent’s position at the forthcoming Climate Change conference. He assured development partners and members of the G-7 countries of Nigeria’s firm commitments to the net-zero emission targets.

In the same vein, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, said while authorities make efforts to ensure stability in fiscal and monetary policies, stakeholders, especially in Africa, must “define our common interest and leverage existing opportunities to build new partnerships.” The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Matthias Schmale, commended the leadership of the vice president in developing and implementing an energy transition plan, pledging the UN’s support towards its actualisation.

In the same vein, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, said the United States would support initiatives aimed at creating conducive environment for investments in the sector. She acknowledged the emergence of a movement championing common initiative for Africa’s energy transition, describing the Nigeria plan as a manifestation of the country’s position on energy transition.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

More than 1 drink daily can raise blood pressure, diabetes risks

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said it was a good idea to skip the second glass of wine if an individual has diabetes. A new study published online in the Journal of the ‘American Heart Association,’ found that, in addition to heavy alcohol consumption being associated with high blood pressure (HBP), even moderate alcohol […]
News

APC to screen Osinbajo, Tinubu, Amaechi, others Tuesday

Posted on Author Reporter

    All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants will be screened on Tuesday at the Conference Hall of Transcorp, Abuja by a panel of seven members drawn one each from the six zones plus National Working Committee (NWC) Chairman Abdullahi Adamu. The NWC set up the Presidential Screening Committee (PSC) to examine the documents, background, […]
News

Nigeria records 648 new cases, total exceeds 41,000

Posted on Author Reporter

…as PTF extends Phase 2 lockdown The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday, announced 648 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the West African nation to 41,180. Two deaths were recorded from the virus in the past 24 hours pushing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 860. According […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica