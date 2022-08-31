Osinbajo to Govs: Let’s act fast on economy, ASUU strike

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has charged the governors with the need to act fast on the nation’s economy and help persuade members of the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to end their strike. Osinbajo gave this charge yesterday in his office when the Progressive Governors Forum led by its Chairman and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, paid him a felicitation visit as he recovered from the surgery he underwent last month.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, while welcoming the governors, Osinbajo expressed his appreciation for the visit and the good wishes. He also commended the expertise of Nigerian doctors, and the availability of cutting-edge medical facilities existing in the country. He, however, regretted that doctors were restrained by regulations to advertise and as a result many people were unaware of the level of quality medical services available locally. During the brief interaction that followed at the meeting, important national issues were also raised especially regarding the economy and the ASUU strike.

The Vice President and the governors then agreed to engage these and other pressing issues further with a view to bringing urgent resolution for the benefit of the Nigerian people. Osinbajo said: “We all need to work together on these critical issues. We need to think through things, and we need to do it fast.” Meanwhile, in a separate interaction with newsmen after the meeting, the PGF Chairman pleaded with the ASUU members to call off their strike in the interest of the students and the country.

He reminded the lecturers and stakeholders of the implications of their actions he warned might affect the country’s image. Other governors at the meeting were Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Babajide Sanwo- Olu (Lagos), Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa) Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Sani Bello (Niger) Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) and the Ebonyi State Deputy Governor Kelechi Igwe.

