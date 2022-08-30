News

Osinbajo to govs: Let’s act fast on economy, ASUU strike

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

…as PGF appeals to lecturers to end strike

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has charged the governors with the need to act fast on the nation’s economy and help persuade members of the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to end their strike.

Osinbajo gave this charge yesterday in his office when the Progressive Governors Forum led by its Chairman and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, paid him a felicitation visit as he recovered from the surgery he underwent last month.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, while welcoming the governors, Osinbajo expressed his appreciation for the visit and the good wishes.

He also commended the expertise of Nigerian doctors, and the availability of cutting-edge medical facilities existing in the country.

He, however, regretted that doctors were restrained by regulations to advertise and as a result many people were unaware of the level of quality medical services available locally.

During the brief interaction that followed at the meeting, important national issues were also raised especially regarding the economy and the ASUU strike.

The Vice President and the governors then agreed to engage these and other pressing issues further with a view to bringing urgent resolution for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

Osinbajo said: “We all need to work together on these critical issues. We need to think through things, and we need to do it fast.”

Meanwhile, in a separate interaction with newsmen after the meeting, the PGF Chairman pleaded with the ASUU members to call off their strike in the interest of the students and the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Senate approves Buhari’s loan

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…urges President to forward terms and conditions of facility for critical scrutiny The Senate, yesterday, approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s requests to borrow $16.2 billion, N1 billion and a grant of $125 million under the 2018-2020 external borrowing (rolling) plan. The approval followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Local […]
News

Melania Trump releases farewell message: ‘It has been the greatest honor of my life’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Outgoing first lady Melania Trump reflected on her four years in the White House during a farewell address to the American people on Monday. In a nearly seven-minute-long video message, Trump thanked military service members, law enforcement workers, caregivers and others who have inspired her since she entered the White House in 2017, reports Fox News. She […]
News Top Stories

2023: Amosun declares for president, vows to pursue national security, economic devt

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

Former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has formally declared his interest in the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), vowing to focus on national security and economic development. Speaking before a packed crowd of his admirers, including the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; current and former members of the National Assembly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica