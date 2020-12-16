News

Osinbajo to graduands of skill acquisition don’t give up on yourself

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Comment(0)

Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo on Tuesday told Nigerian Youths not to give up on themselves and the country despite the hardship occasioned by economic austerity, but that they should continue to persever
Osibanjo gave the advice, at the 2020 graduation ceremony of Woodi Empowerment and Skills Acquisition Programme (WESAP), organised by former First Lady of Imo State, Nneoma Rochas Okorocha, in Abuja.
According to her, every opportunity anybody has of what to do should be maximized to the fullest.
She encouraged the over 200 graduands to change the fortunes of their family and the country by adequately utilising the skills and materials provided for them.
“I have only one thing that I need to say aside congratulating you. You are the light. And you will continue to shine brighter. As you go on with life they are so many voices that will tell you that you are not good enough, beautiful enough, rich enough, you can’t make it.
“I want you to reply that you are the light and that you will continue to shine. I want you to know that you are the light of this nation. Now you have a skill. It not for yourself.
“The money you make from the skill, the glory you get is not for you alone; it is for your family. The brightness is also for Nigeria because you are our light.
“The more you shine the more the nation shines. When we wake up in the morning we think about you. Everyone of you carry the hope of this land,” she said.
Aside the distribution of over 200 sewing machines, ovens and fashion equipment, Mrs Okorocha, disclosed that some participants acquired designing, cosmetological, fashion and employability skills.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NDE empowers 100 youths in agricultural skills in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has flagged off an intensive training programme and skill acquisition for some 100 youths in Akwa Ibom State on various aspects of agriculture practice. The training being facilitated under the Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS) of the NDE, will equip the participants with skills and knowledge in modern […]
News Top Stories

Cooking with wood could cause lung damage

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) and India have said that advanced imaging with CT scan shows that people who cook with biomass fuels such as wood were at risk of suffering considerable damage to their lungs from breathing in dangerous concentrations of pollutants and bacterial toxins. The results of their new study would be […]
News

Russia registers COVID-19 vaccine, Putin’s daughter given it

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russian President Vladimir Putin says that a coronavirus vaccine developed in the country has been registered for use and one of his daughters has already been inoculated. Speaking at a government meeting Tuesday, Putin said that the vaccine has proven efficient during tests, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus, reports The Associated Press. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: