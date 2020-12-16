Osinbajo to graduands of skill acquisition don’t give up on yourself

Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo on Tuesday told Nigerian Youths not to give up on themselves and the country despite the hardship occasioned by economic austerity, but that they should continue to persever

Osibanjo gave the advice, at the 2020 graduation ceremony of Woodi Empowerment and Skills Acquisition Programme (WESAP), organised by former First Lady of Imo State, Nneoma Rochas Okorocha, in Abuja.

According to her, every opportunity anybody has of what to do should be maximized to the fullest.

She encouraged the over 200 graduands to change the fortunes of their family and the country by adequately utilising the skills and materials provided for them.

“I have only one thing that I need to say aside congratulating you. You are the light. And you will continue to shine brighter. As you go on with life they are so many voices that will tell you that you are not good enough, beautiful enough, rich enough, you can’t make it.

“I want you to reply that you are the light and that you will continue to shine. I want you to know that you are the light of this nation. Now you have a skill. It not for yourself.

“The money you make from the skill, the glory you get is not for you alone; it is for your family. The brightness is also for Nigeria because you are our light.

“The more you shine the more the nation shines. When we wake up in the morning we think about you. Everyone of you carry the hope of this land,” she said.

Aside the distribution of over 200 sewing machines, ovens and fashion equipment, Mrs Okorocha, disclosed that some participants acquired designing, cosmetological, fashion and employability skills.

