Osinbajo to headline NGX capital market conference

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

NGXASI closes flat

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) is set to host the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, at the inaugural Nigerian capital market conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Themed: “The Future Ready Capital Market: Innovating for Nigeria’s Sustainable Recovery,” the conference will bring together policymakers, government, financial experts, business leaders, investors, international development partners, regulators and other market stakeholders, to share insights and broaden the thinking needed for greater capital flows through innovative sources of financing. This is just as the equities market closed flat, as NGXASI closed at 41,814.94 basis points as against +0.12 per cent appreciation recorded previously. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +3.83 per cent.

The market breath closed positive with 23 gainers against 21 losers. Consequently, the All- Share Index depreciated by 0.2 basis points to close at 41.814.94 index points as against 41,814.74 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities stood at N21.821 trillion the previous day to also close at N21.821 trillion as market. The conference will be hosted by the Chairman, NGX, Mr. Abubakar Balarabe Mahmoud, and Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, with Professor Osinbajo serving as the keynote speaker.

The onsite event will hold at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, with an opportunity for online participants to join via Zoom and YouTube. Speaking about the conference, the Chairman, NGX, Mahmoud stated: “The Nigerian capital market occupies a critical position in the economic growth and development of Nigeria and Africa. “Following the successful demutualisation of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), which saw NSE transition to Nigerian Exchange Group Plc with three wholly owned subsidiaries, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RelCo), NGX is well-positioned, as a more agile and responsive exchange, to chart the course for the next phase of growth.

