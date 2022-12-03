Osinbajo to leave for Vietnam for bilateral engagements

News

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Sunday depart Abuja for the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for high-level bilateral engagements in the Southeast nation including meetings with the President of Vietnam, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc;  Vice President Vo Thi Aah Xuan, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, other government officials and the business community.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo will be embarking on the reciprocal visit to Vietnam to further strengthen trade and bilateral relations between both countries.

Recall that in view of the trade and bilateral relations between both countries, then Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, Vuong Hue, had visited Nigeria in October 2019, and met with Osinbajo, other senior Nigerian government officials and also interacted with the Nigerian-Vietnam Business Association.

As the then Deputy Prime Minister, who was accompanied to Nigeria by senior Vietnamese Government officials and businessmen, noted Nigeria was Vietnam’s largest trading partner in Africa. Indeed trade between both countries stood at $280 million in 2014 and increased to over $500 million in 2019.

 

