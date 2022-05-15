Osinbajo to Nigerians: Shun sentiments, elect the best

Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election, Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo, has urged voters to shun sentiments and elect the best candidate. In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said this on Friday in his interactions with All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Akwa Ibom State in continuation with interaction with the party’s members ahead its primaries slated for May 30th-31st.

Restating that his aspiration to become president was hinged on giving his best in service to the country, the Vice President said: “This coming election (2023), beginning with primaries, maybe the most significant for our generation, and generations to come. I am sure that God helping me, if I am given the opportunity to do the job, I will give my best. By God’s grace, I believe that this country will be better. Each and every one of us will know that difference.”

Osinbajo added that he chose to offer himself in service to the country as president, come 2023, because of his firm belief in, and dedication to Nigeria’s great future and destiny.

Calling on delegates and Nigerians alike to partner with him to make the country better, the Vice President added: “What I am offering as an individual is a commitment to developing this nation in the way that other nations of the world have been developed; the pace that other nations of the world have been developed.”

Prior to his meeting with the APC delegates, the Vice President had on arrival in Akwa Ibom State, received a warm welcome at the airport from the State Governor, Udom Emmanuel. He was also accompanied by a former Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State and former Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Obong Nsima Ekere; Senator Ita Enang, among other senior state government officials and notable political leaders.

