Osinbajo to private sector: Emulate Alpha Mead on Modular Healthcare Facility

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo said has challenged the private sector to emulate the Alpha Mead Group which recently introduced the Modula Healthcare facility, an initiative with potential to boost the efforts of the Federal Government in improving medical diagnosis in the country. Also, vice president lauded the establishment of the Modular Healthcare Facility, saying it would pave the way to reducing barriers to quality healthcare access in Nigeria. He disclosed this recently, at the formal launch of the Modular Healthcare Facility at the Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos.

The Modular Healthcare Facility aims to reduce the time frame for constructing healthcare facility to less than 30 days, take quality healthcare to the doorstep of every Nigerian and connect patients with care professionals across the world, among others. Osinbajo who was represented at the launch by Princess Orelope Adefolure, the senior special assistant to the President on SDG, said the project being introduced by the Alpha Mead Healthcare and Management Services has the potential to support the programmes of the Federal Government, by making quality care available and accessible to more Nigerians.

Similarly, he said that the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) as demonstrated by the present launch of the basic health care provision fund in 2019 would accelerate the attainment of the UHC. The Vice President said that the Alpha Mead has harnessed it’s scientific and technological expertise and making available this provision and facility in Nigeria which would go a long way in supporting Nigeria journey towards 2030 SDG agenda. Speaking further, he said, “I must emphasise here that 2030 agenda for SDGs encourages businesses, investment and private sector full participation and has potential to accelerate the SDGs, its implementation and attainment.” Therefore, he reasoned that in line with this, the project has the capacity to be a key driver of development towards the achievement of the 2030 SDG agenda.

Our Reporters

Health

US state to residents: Take COVID-19 vaccine win $1m

Posted on Author Reporter

  The US state of Ohio will award cash prizes of $1m (£710,000) to five recipients of Covid-19 vaccines as part of a lottery launched to boost flagging up-take of jabs. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said only adult residents who had had a vaccine would be eligible for the draw, reports the BBC. The first […]
Health

Fake COVID-19 vaccines in circulation – NAFDAC warns

Posted on Author Reporter

  …says no vaccine has been approved in Nigeria   Regina Otokpa, Abuja   The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has warned Nigerians to beware of fake COVID-19 vaccines being circulated in the country. Giving the warning on Friday in Abuja, the Director General NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said the […]
Health

Leaders seek more women at decision-making level in global health

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Women Leaders under the auspices of the Global Health Conference to be convened by WomenLift Health from October 13-15 – will bring together policymakers, UN leadership, philanthropists, researchers, frontline workers and youth activists to call for more women in global health leadership roles. The conference programme will feature high-level fireside chats, panels and breakout discussions […]

