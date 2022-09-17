News

Osinbajo to represent Nigeria at Queen Elizabeth II’s burial in London

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be representing Nigeria at the State funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth ll of the United Kingdom on Monday.This was disclosed by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a release made available to newsmen on Saturday.

Osinbajo, who departed Abuja Saturday, will join members of the Royal Family, world leaders – including members of the Commonwealth, Heads of State, Governors-General, Prime Ministers, and foreign royal families – at the ceremonies, including the funeral service scheduled to hold at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Ahead of the service, the Vice President will be among guests and dignitaries to be received by King Charles lll and Queen Consort Camilla, at a reception in Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Earlier on that day, the VP will hold a bilateral meeting with the UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly.
Queen Elizabeth ll was the Head of the Commonwealth and the longest serving British monarch.
She passed on at 96 on September 8 this year at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

 

