Osinbajo to represent Nigeria at Sierra Leone’s 60th anniversary celebration

NEITI: N17.35bn deducted from Lagos allocation The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) had disbursed N2.054 trillion to the three tiers of government and other statutory recipients in the third quarter of 2020 – July, August and September. The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) disclosed this in the latest edition of its Quarterly […]

…say demands creating uncertainty Nigerian governors have called for an end to the #End- SARS protests across the country, warning that continuation would expose the fragile economic fundamentals of the country. The governors, who held emergency meeting on Sunday, condemned the attack on Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, by armed persons while he was addressing […]

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to retract the letter of revocation of four oil blocks earlier given to Addax Petroleum, a company wholly owned by Government of the People’s Republic of China. The President also approved the restoration of all the OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137 earlier revoked […]

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will today represent Nigeria at the 60th Independence Day celebration of Sierra Leone in Freetown, the capital city. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo would be representing President Muhammmadu Buhari. Osinbajo would be joining several other Heads of State and Governments from Africa and beyond, who were expected at the event. Historically, both Nigeria and Sierra Leone had shared cherished and cordial relations at least right from colonial times. The relationship had continued and evidenced in the socio-economic, technical, and security cooperation over the years.

