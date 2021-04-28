Osinbajo to represent Nigeria at Sierra Leone’s 60th anniversary celebration

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will today represent Nigeria at the 60th Independence Day celebration of Sierra Leone in Freetown, the capital city. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo would be representing President Muhammmadu Buhari. Osinbajo would be joining several other Heads of State and Governments from Africa and beyond, who were expected at the event. Historically, both Nigeria and Sierra Leone had shared cherished and cordial relations at least right from colonial times. The relationship had continued and evidenced in the socio-economic, technical, and security cooperation over the years.
