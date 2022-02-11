News

Osinbajo to stakeholders: Investment in children'll guarantee security

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the best way to guarantee security and prosperity in the country was to invest in the children. Osinbajo said this yesterday at the stakeholders summit of the At-Risk Children Programme, ARC-P at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said government must provide opportunities for children to thrive and be productive within their chosen paths, in order to give them hope for a better future. He noted that the Federal Government had taken a multi-dimensional approach in addressing the challenges faced by the vulnerable in society, especially children and young people, nationwide, with various intervention programmes. These, he said, included the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy Committee, which was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari with the objective of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

 

Our Reporters

