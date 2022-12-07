Osinbajo To Vietnamese Investors: Nigeria’s direct investment destination in Africa

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has told Vietnamese investors that Nigeria remained the direct investment destination for anyone contemplating of doing business in Africa. A statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, yesterday, said despite global tensions and COVID-induced disruptions negatively impacting economies across the world.

He added that Nigeria remained one of the best places to do business in Africa because of its market viability, creative and techsavvy youth population and potential for growth. Osinbajo stated this yesterday in Hanoi during separate interactions with a cross-section of Vietnam-ese interests in agribusiness, tech & innovation, commerce and industry, as he continued his official visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

The Vice President, who had earlier met his Vietnamese counterpart and the Prime Minister at different meetings on Monday – first met with agricultural experts at the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences, and then proceeded to Hanoi-based FPT University and FPT Software Company, before addressing a gathering of the Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...