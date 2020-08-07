Osinbajo to Youths: Convert negative impact of COVID-19 to opportunities

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on Nigerian youths to convert the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to opportunity to come up with innovative thinking towards resolving the numerous challenges.

The Vice President, who also educated the youths on the Federal Government’s economic response to pandemic, said that the challenges posed by the pandemic could also be a turning point for innovative thinking especially towards resolving the numerous challenges faced by humanity.

Speaking at the virtual Town Hall meeting of the Law Students Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN) themed “How to build the right mind-set for a better Nigeria, post COVID-19”, which held on Thursday, Osinbajo said that despite the fact that COVID-19 pandemic presents the most challenging times in recent history, it can also be a turning point for innovative problem-solving thinking.

Osinbajo said: “We are faced with a two-fold global crisis. First is a health crisis and then there is an economic crisis and the combined effects have resulted in possibly the greatest socio-economic crisis in recent history. We are convinced that this is the case, there are many who would say that nothing like this has ever happened to the world.

“The crash in global oil prices is particularly a problem for us, the Nigerian government because revenues have plummeted, foreign exchange earnings, in particular, are very depressed on account of the fact that the prices of our major source of forex which is oil, are much lower than ever before. So, we are looking at a 40% loss in revenue than what we had projected.”

The Vice President added that if only Nigerians effectively innovate, the nation is currently at a turning point with new opportunities to turn under-consumption into thriving business models.

