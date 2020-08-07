News

Osinbajo to Youths: Convert negative impact of COVID-19 to opportunities

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on Nigerian youths to convert the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to opportunity to come up with innovative thinking towards resolving the numerous challenges.

The Vice President, who also educated the youths on the Federal Government’s economic response to pandemic, said that the challenges posed by the pandemic could also be a turning point for innovative thinking especially towards resolving the numerous challenges faced by humanity.

Speaking at the virtual Town Hall meeting of the Law Students Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN) themed “How to build the right mind-set for a better Nigeria, post COVID-19”, which held on Thursday, Osinbajo said that despite the fact that COVID-19 pandemic presents the most challenging times in recent history, it can also be a turning point for innovative problem-solving thinking.

Osinbajo said: “We are faced with a two-fold global crisis. First is a health crisis and then there is an economic crisis and the combined effects have resulted in possibly the greatest socio-economic crisis in recent history. We are convinced that this is the case, there are many who would say that nothing like this has ever happened to the world.

“The crash in global oil prices is particularly a problem for us, the Nigerian government because revenues have plummeted, foreign exchange earnings, in particular, are very depressed on account of the fact that the prices of our major source of forex which is oil, are much lower than ever before. So, we are looking at a 40% loss in revenue than what we had projected.”

The Vice President added that if only Nigerians effectively innovate, the nation is currently at a turning point with new opportunities to turn under-consumption into thriving business models.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Outrage at Imo Airport as Air Peace delayed passengers’ luggage for 24 hours

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Sam Mbakwe Airport in Imo State Thursday evening witnessed a massive bedlam as Air Peace passengers who arrived the airport with the 2pm flight were greeted with the shocking reality that their luggage were not in the craft. The outrage that followed left the officers of the airline helpless and clueless as there was […]
News

NBA elections: Akpata declared President-elect

Posted on Author Reporter

  A former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Section on Business Law, Olumide Akpata, has been declared the president-elect of the Association. The Chairman of the Electoral Committee of the NBA, Tawo Tawo (SAN), who made the declaration around 12:52am on Friday says, Akpata scored the highest number of votes cast and satisfied the […]
News

Kwara gov promises to assist private school owners

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has pledged to offer interest-free loan and grants to private school owners to be able to pay their workers and prevent massive loss of job in the sub-sector. AbdulRazaq said he would “not be blind to the plight” of any Kwaran, including proprietors and workers in private schools in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: