Osinbajo urges experts to develop finance model to transform housing sector

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has called on financial experts in the country to support government’s efforts by developing an appropriate housing finance model that will significantly transform the housing sector on a large scale.

 

 

Osinbajo gave this charge yesterday while receiving on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, a delegation from the Financial Market Dealer Quotation (FMDQ) Group led by its CEO, Mr Bola Onadele.

 

The Vice-President equally received a delegation from the Independent Petroleum Producers Group yesterday.

 

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo recalled that the housingdeficitinNigeriawas estimated between 18 to 22 million housing units, while the ratio of mortgage finance to GDP in the country is only 0.5% it is 31 per cent in South Africa and two per cent in Ghana and Botswana

