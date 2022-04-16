News

Osinbajo urges frank discussions on divisive issues

Posted on

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said there was a need for frank discussions and transparency among all Nigerians in addressing issues that cause division and strife in the country. Osinbajo said this on Thursday in Lagos at the public presentation of a book presentation in honour of Dr. Yemi Oginbiyi on his 75th birthday. In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said the frank national dialogue would be a way to find lasting solutions and also chart the way forward towards building a better and more united nation.

Speaking on the significance of the book and the lessons therein, Osinbajo noted that in the book, “there is counsel there for us as a Nation, we need to talk more to ourselves not at ourselves, we need frank discussions on the issues that divide us, we need openness about our fears and prejudices. Perhaps, that way we may gain each other’s confidence.” On the book itself, the Vice President noted that “anyone who has had a chance like me to read this book will agree that not only does the road never forget, but the elephant that walked the road has a phenomenal memory.

The elephant as you know forgets nothing, its brain is 5kg in weight. So, The Elephant in this room – if you will pardon the pun – Dr. Ogunbiyi, surely forgets little.” “He speaks of a broad spectrum of issues from his childhood and youth through to events that happened just last year with the same mind-boggling freshness of memory. Yemi Ogunbiyi’s story is at once the life story of a truly remarkable individual and at the same time, the story of a country. And who better to tell the story of Nigeria, the magical possibilities of our ethnic blending, than one born in Kano of a Yoruba father and an Igbo mother and whose first language was Hausa,” he observes.

“In this contemporary history of Nigeria, it turns out by some quirk of circumstance, that the author is present in critical events that occurred in Nigeria. He had a ringside seat during the ‘wetie period’ in the old Western Region by virtue of the fact that Ibadan Boys High School was located behind the Awolowo home in Ibadan. His first open day at Kings College was the day of the first coup in Nigeria and he was right there when Adekunle Adepeju was fatally shot at UI.

 

Our Reporters

