News Top Stories

Osinbajo urges religious, political leaders to make difference

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerians with good vision to come together to make a great difference for Nigeria. He made the call at separate meetings yesterday at the Presidential Villa first with the new Methodist Archbishop of Abuja, the Most Revd. Michael Akinwale and the leadership of the Northern Reawakening Forum led by Mohammed Kumalia. In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said: “The elite (religious, political, business) in this country have the same hopes and aspirations.

But it is to this elite that the future of this country has been entrusted. It is what this elite does that will make a difference in the lives of the rest of the nation.” He said the church has a great responsibility, adding that Christ referred to Christians as the salt of the world. The VP said:”The first point of call is how the faith itself responds to the problems of the country. How does Christianity, how does the gospel respond to the problems of society? “Once the religious elite accept that people can do whatever they like, enrich themselves in whatever way they wish, then it becomes the culture of society and everybody accepts it as such.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Don’t be carried away by rallies -Okotie warns

Posted on Author Reporter

  Interim government campaigner, Rev Chris Okotie has warned Nigerians not to get carried away by the crowds they see at political rallies. In his latest bulletin released from his media office in Lagos, by his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji, Okotie said the presence of the mixed multitude at campaign rallies is no indication that […]
News Top Stories

PDP convention: Oyinlola, Orbih, others lose out as chairmanship goes to North

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

After weeks of suspense and intrigues, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Zoning Committee has recommended the zoning of the party’s chairmanship to the North. The panel, headed by Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, announced this after its second meeting in Abuja on yesterday ahead of the main opposition party’s national convention on October 30. Uche […]
News

Killing of Kaduna varsity students barbaric – Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…says perpetrators’ll suffer for their wickedness, brutality President Muhammadu Buhari has described as barbaric the killing of three of the abducted students of Greenfield University in Kaduna. Buhari in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Saturday assured that the perpetrators of the dastardly act would be made to suffer for their wickedness and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica