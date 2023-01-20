Osinbajo urges religious, political leaders to make difference

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerians with good vision to come together to make a great difference for Nigeria. He made the call at separate meetings yesterday at the Presidential Villa first with the new Methodist Archbishop of Abuja, the Most Revd. Michael Akinwale and the leadership of the Northern Reawakening Forum led by Mohammed Kumalia. In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said: “The elite (religious, political, business) in this country have the same hopes and aspirations.

But it is to this elite that the future of this country has been entrusted. It is what this elite does that will make a difference in the lives of the rest of the nation.” He said the church has a great responsibility, adding that Christ referred to Christians as the salt of the world. The VP said:”The first point of call is how the faith itself responds to the problems of the country. How does Christianity, how does the gospel respond to the problems of society? “Once the religious elite accept that people can do whatever they like, enrich themselves in whatever way they wish, then it becomes the culture of society and everybody accepts it as such.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...