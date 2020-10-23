Osinbajo: Victims of Lekki shootings, others’ll get justice

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that victims of the Tuesday’s attack by soldiers on armless protesters in Lekki, Lagos State, would get justice.

Some soldiers had, on Tuesday, opened fire on youth camped at Lekki Toll Gate protesting police brutality in the country.

Some of the youth were reported to have lost their lives with many others sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

The attack on the protesters by the soldiers snowballed into hijack of the protest by hoodlums who have been destroying Lagos State governmentowned infrastructures and businesses of some targeted individuals in the state.

Osinbajo, in a tweet on his Twitter handle yesterday, wrote: “My heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, and also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos and other states.

“I spoke to some of those in hospital. The pain of these terrible events is palpable in our towns and cities, and some losses are irreplaceable, but we can and will get justice for all of them. I stand with Lagos and all other affected states in these trying times.

“We pray we will never see a repeat of these tragedies in Jesus’ name. God bless you all.”

Like this: Like Loading...