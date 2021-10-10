Osinbajo wants continuous funding of gas projects by global financiers

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has canvassed for the continuous funding of gas projects in developing countries by the international community saying that the purported plan to de-fund would be unhelpful, particularly to Nigeria.

It would be recalled that the western world has resolved to divest from fossil fuel in favour of clean energy in the run up to the global Net-Zero emissions target by 2050.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo made this plea on Friday in his presentations at different meetings in London at the High-Level United Nations event on the Energy Transition plan in Africa with special focus on Nigeria.

The meetings included first, a closed-door session with COP26 President-Designate, Mr Alok Sharma, a cabinet rank British Minister and the Chair of the UK Government’s COP26 Energy Transition Council (ETC) at Whitehall.

There was also an interaction with the academic community at Imperial College followed by meetings of the Global Energy Alliance and presentations on the Nigeria Energy Transition Plan and Nigeria’s Integrated Energy Plan.

The Vice President disclosed that Nigeria, in its commitment to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, was already making efforts to use large shares of clean energy sources.

At the Imperial College, Osinbajo observed that Africa as a continent was home to the world’s youngest fastest growing population and in order to create jobs and enable climate-smart industrialization, the scale and quality of electricity services must increase significantly.

Continuing, he noted that the scaling up in the Nigerian context was based on clean energy, a reflection of the government’s commitment to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. He said this, “means building sustainability into our economic planning, and so our Economic Sustainability Plan, includes a plan to provide 5 million homes with cleaner energy through its decentralized solar power programme. This means an estimated 25 million Nigerians would have access to solar power. “The first phase of this plan is already underway, and we think that this sort of programme will very quickly ramp up our progress towards net-zero emissions.”

He, however, explained that the moves to defund gas projects wouldn’t help the whole enterprise, which “requires gas, especially if we are putting it on the grid. We want to be able to put renewable energy on the grid. We need power for industry, and of course, we are looking at the significant cost of that.”

According to him, limiting the development of gas projects, poses dire challenges for African nations, while making an insignificant dent in global emissions. “Energy demand in Nigeria and across Africa is set to rise, as indeed it must, to deliver the industrialization, jobs and economy-wide progress people deserve,” he said.

In addition, Osinbajo explained that, “the energy access element of the transition must be linked with the emission reduction aspect of the transition. For too long, we have considered these to be parallel tracks.

However, pathways to reaching netzero by 2050 have to include first ending energy poverty by 2030.

“If energy access issues are left unaddressed, we will continue to see growing energy demand being addressed with high polluting and deforesting fuels such as diesel, kerosene and firewood.”

Commenting on current energy consumption patterns globally, Osinbajo noted that energy consumption in developing countries has doubled in the last 15 years, and is expected to grow another 30 per cent in the next 15 years.

“So making capital available to fulfill the growing energy demand in these regions of the world is central to reaching the goals of the Paris Agreement,” he stressed.

While highlighting the disparity in global energy investments, he noted that “while representing just 15 per cent of the world’s population, high income countries received 40 per cent of global energy investment in 2018. Conversely, developing countries with 40 per cent of the world’s population received just 15 per cent of global energy investments.”

The Vice President said Nigeria has already made a commitment to have 30 per cent of her electricity supply from renewables by 2030. Also natural gas is currently used for industry, fertilizer manufacturing, and cooking – which are more difficult to transition than power generation.

