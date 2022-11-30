News Top Stories

Osinbajo: We must develop anti-corruption army

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has emphasised the urgent need for value reorientation among youths, saying corruption destroys the basis of societal development. According to him, the continuous theft of public funds is affecting the development of the country.

He recommended the establishment of an anticorruption army as part of the measures to educate students on the virtues of integrity, transparency, and accountability. Osinbajo said all efforts to fight corruption may never yield positive results if not backed with severe consequences, urging theyouthsto join in the war against graft.

Speaking at the unveiling of Integrity Club and Zero Tolerance Club Manuals by the Economic and Financial CrimesCommission(EFCC) in Abuja, yesterday, the professor of law said Nigeria is battling “ethical crisis, confusion”. TheVPsaid:”Thegreatest challenge that we face today, as a nation and as a people, is how to safeguard our young people and the coming generations from the ethical crisisandconfusionconfronting our nation.”

He added that integrity clubs must become policemen against wrongdoing, noting that “we must develop an anti-corruption Army”. The VP insisted that the youths aresignificantplayers in the country’s developmental process. He said: “I want to say to the young people here in particular that you represent the army that must fight corruption, notbecauseitseemslike a nice thing to do, no, because your future depends on it. “The reputation of your country is all that you will have in the next few years. Whatever you want to do, it is that reputation and those who destroy the reputation of the country are not doing you good.

They are doing you a great evil. You must ensure that you join the army to fight corruption, to fight dishonesty because it is simply dangerous. Not just for you but for the entire society and for the future.” The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa said over the years the anti-graft body’s prevention strategy had targeted various demographics. He said: “The most critical for us has been children in primary and secondary schools as well as youths in tertiary institutions.”

He added: “The choice of school children and youths as torch bearers in this important crusade is informed by the fact that they are not only vulnerable to the effects of economic and financial Crimes, but retain the potential of breaking with the past yearsof decadence, to deliver the much-cherished destiny of our nation as a corruptfree society. “Consequently, we have designed programmes and activities aimed at nurturing a culture of integrity in the formativeyearsof thisyoung population. “Two of such programmes are the EFCC integrity club for primary and secondary schools and the Zero Tolerance Club for tertiary institutions.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CNN to cease broadcasting in Russia after new law

Posted on Author Reporter

  CNN will stop broadcasting in Russia, the news channel said on Friday, after the introduction of a new law there that could jail anyone for intentionally spreading “fake” news. Russian officials have said that false information has been spread by Russia’s enemies such as the United States and its Western European allies in an attempt […]
News

Acting Accountant-General under fire over unremitted charges

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Senate, Saturday, seriously tackled the Acting Accountant-General of the Federation, Okolieboh Sylva, over alleged unremitted charges deducted from the Remitta payment platform into the Federation Account. The Acting Accountant-General was grilled by the Senate Committee on Finance on Friday, when he appeared before the Committee, to defend the 2023 budget of the Office. When […]
News

Kwara lauded on infrastructure development

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Kwara State government has reiterated its commitment to the welfare of the people of the state. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who stated this at the special prayer organised by the Idi-Ogede Household Community Association, Olunlade, Ilorin, said his administration was committed to community development as well as strengthening the communities in the state having realised […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica