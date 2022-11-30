Osinbajo: We must develop anti-corruption army

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has emphasised the urgent need for value reorientation among youths, saying corruption destroys the basis of societal development. According to him, the continuous theft of public funds is affecting the development of the country.

He recommended the establishment of an anticorruption army as part of the measures to educate students on the virtues of integrity, transparency, and accountability. Osinbajo said all efforts to fight corruption may never yield positive results if not backed with severe consequences, urging theyouthsto join in the war against graft.

Speaking at the unveiling of Integrity Club and Zero Tolerance Club Manuals by the Economic and Financial CrimesCommission(EFCC) in Abuja, yesterday, the professor of law said Nigeria is battling “ethical crisis, confusion”. TheVPsaid:”Thegreatest challenge that we face today, as a nation and as a people, is how to safeguard our young people and the coming generations from the ethical crisisandconfusionconfronting our nation.”

He added that integrity clubs must become policemen against wrongdoing, noting that “we must develop an anti-corruption Army”. The VP insisted that the youths aresignificantplayers in the country’s developmental process. He said: “I want to say to the young people here in particular that you represent the army that must fight corruption, notbecauseitseemslike a nice thing to do, no, because your future depends on it. “The reputation of your country is all that you will have in the next few years. Whatever you want to do, it is that reputation and those who destroy the reputation of the country are not doing you good.

They are doing you a great evil. You must ensure that you join the army to fight corruption, to fight dishonesty because it is simply dangerous. Not just for you but for the entire society and for the future.” The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa said over the years the anti-graft body’s prevention strategy had targeted various demographics. He said: “The most critical for us has been children in primary and secondary schools as well as youths in tertiary institutions.”

He added: “The choice of school children and youths as torch bearers in this important crusade is informed by the fact that they are not only vulnerable to the effects of economic and financial Crimes, but retain the potential of breaking with the past yearsof decadence, to deliver the much-cherished destiny of our nation as a corruptfree society. “Consequently, we have designed programmes and activities aimed at nurturing a culture of integrity in the formativeyearsof thisyoung population. “Two of such programmes are the EFCC integrity club for primary and secondary schools and the Zero Tolerance Club for tertiary institutions.”

