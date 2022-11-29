Osinbajo: We must develop anti-corruption army

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has emphasised the urgent need for value reorientation among young people, saying corruption destroys the basis of societal development.

Specifically, Osinbajo recommended the establishment of an anti-corruption army, as part of measures to educate pupils and students on the virtues of integrity, transparency, and accountability.

Speaking at the unveiling of Integrity Club and Zero Tolerance Club Manuals by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja, Tuesday, the professor of law argued that the nation was battling what he described as “ethical crisis, confusion”.

According to him: “The greatest challenge that we face today, as a nation and as a people, is how to safeguard our young people and the coming generations from the ethical crisis and confusion confronting our nation.”

He added that integrity clubs must become policemen against wrong doing, noting that “we must develop an anti-corruption army.”

In his welcome address, Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, disclosed that over the years, the anti-graft body’s prevention strategy had targeted various demographics, saying: “The most critical for us has been children in primary and secondary schools as well as youths in tertiary institutions.”

