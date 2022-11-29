News

Osinbajo: We must develop anti-corruption army

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has emphasised the urgent need for value reorientation among young people, saying corruption destroys the basis of societal development.

Specifically, Osinbajo recommended the establishment of an anti-corruption army, as part of measures to educate pupils and students on the virtues of integrity, transparency, and accountability.

Speaking at the unveiling of Integrity Club and Zero Tolerance Club Manuals by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja, Tuesday, the professor of law argued that the nation was battling what he described as “ethical crisis, confusion”.

According to him: “The greatest challenge that we face today, as a nation and as a people, is how to safeguard our young people and the coming generations from the ethical crisis and confusion confronting our nation.”

He added that integrity clubs must become policemen against wrong doing, noting that “we must develop an anti-corruption army.”

In his welcome address, Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, disclosed that over the years, the anti-graft body’s prevention strategy had targeted various demographics, saying: “The most critical for us has been children in primary and secondary schools as well as youths in tertiary institutions.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Alake to secessionists: If Nigeria fails, Africa has failed

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo has appealed to those calling for the secession of Nigeria to shelve the idea, insisting that, if Nigeria fails as a country, the entire black race has failed.   The monarch said, those beating the drums of war in the country are not only calling for chaos […]
News

FG counters ASUU’s objection to substantive suit on strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government has filed processes at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), challenging the preliminary objection of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to the substantive suit on its suspended indefinite strike. The counsel to the Federal Government (claimants), James U. K. Igwe disclosed this, Tuesday, when the matter came up at […]
News

NCDC confirms 617 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 617 new coronavirus infections in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The agency confirmed the new figure in its update for December 12, 2020. Lagos was top on the list with 225 new positive samples; FCT had the second most cases with 181 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica