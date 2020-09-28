Osinbajo: We’ve cracks that may break up Nigeria

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has predicted that Nigeria was doomed to break-up if urgent and collective actions were not taken to mend the visible cracks on its walls, threatening to give way.

Osinbajo, who spoke at the 60th Independence Anniversary interdenominational church service held at the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja, yesterday, warned that the task of mending the cracks could face severe opposition, but could only be achieved by consistent focus and prayers by Nigerians who desire a more peaceful and prosperous nation.

The Vice President, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, expressed optimism that the 60th Independence anniversary could herald a rebirth of Nigeria and charged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to provide quality leadership to its faithful and properly guide them on how to make Nigeria a great country.

The vice President, who spoke on the theme: “Together, come let us rebuild,” urged Nigerians to contribute their quotas to national development through renewed vigour.

He recalled the story of Nehemiah in the Holy Bible, and his role in rebuilding the broken walls of Jerusalem and encouraged Nigerians to study and replicate same in Nigeria for a better country. “The story should be a challenge to every Christian in Nigeria who is desirous of following the path of Christian way of life. It’s only that kind of Nehemiah’s love that will make us as Nigerians to rebuild the cracks we have in our walls (Nigeria) today.

“For us in Nigeria, Nehemiah should be taken as a metaphor for that Nigerians who either reside in Nigeria or outside, to cry to God to use the abandoned opportunities in Nigeria to address our challenges of nation building.

“Fortunately for us, our walls are not yet broken, but there are obvious cracks that could lead to break if not properly addressed. Nehemiah started with fervent prayers, seeking the face of God and pleaded with his king to allow him return to Jerusalem to rebuild the broken walls.

The wall signifies peace, security, contentment and prosperity. It also signifies the essence of the state of the nation. “There’s urgent need for Nehemiah in our country, Nigeria, today. Like Nehemiah faced opposition in his efforts to rebuild the walls, any Nigerian that desires to rebuild Nigeria must also be ready to face stiffer opposition which will come in torrents. It can only be diffused by consistent focus and prayers,” he said.

President of CAN, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, challenged Nigerians to reposition the country to attain greatness through unconditional, eternal and sacrificial love. In a sermon delivered at the church service, Ayokunle stressed the need to reposition the country with true religiosity and by overcoming corrupt ways of living which he said has almost become the norm in the country.

The cleric expressed disappointment at how religion and ethnicity have been deployed in many ways that does not promote the unity and oneness of the country. “A nation that is religiously plural like ours requires love in practice so as to co-exist without fighting one another. What is sane in using the name of God or hide under the cloak of religion to kill a fellow human?

If God wants all of us to be of one ethnicity or race or religion, doesn’t he have the power to do it? Why do we want to play God and wickedly terminate the lives of others on account of religion? “Nigeria is blessed with abundant human and material resources located in different parts of this country. This underscores the indispensability of all the regions and ethnic groups.

“For us all to be on the same page, have sense of belonging and be happy, the doctrine of equality, that is equal access to employment, governance and education, must be available to all. The principle of inclusivity must be adopted. Nobody or region must be excluded from the scheme of things in Nigeria.

“We must not allow exclusion in any form to manifest in our national life because that would be dangerous for our pilgrimage or voyage together. All ethnic and religious groups must be given equal opportunity in the way we do things, otherwise, why should I remain where I was not recognized or where I was cheated? Will I not rather go on my own way?

“Why should I be denied access to build my place of worship in any region of the country by government official? Why should my child be denied the opportunity to study any particular course in any university after he or she has passed the required examination on account of the child’s religion or ethnicity?

Ethnicity is ascribed; it is divinely conferred, not achieved by the individual. “We must know that there’s mutual suspicion of one another in Nigeria, either along ethnic or religious lines.

We have refused to do many things we agree to do at dialogue tables because of lack of love and suspicion. We need to do away with lack of trust in order to build a great nation,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...