Osinbajo: We’ve new strategies to fight insurgency, banditry, others

VP, Osoba, Abiodun revalidate APC membership

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said that with the appointment of new Service Chiefs, the Federal Government has developed fresh strategies to combat insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges bedevilling the country. Osinbajo stated this yesterday while flagging-off the revalidation and registration exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State.

The Vice President, who also revalidated his membership of the APC at his Ward 1, Unit 3, Egunrege, Ikenne in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, appealed to Nigerians to resist any attempt to destroy the unity of the country, insisting that Nigeria is stronger together than apart. He said the Federal Government has developed a new approach to fighting insecurity by deploying technology for surveillance, intelligence gathering and attack.

Osinbajo was accompanied by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, former Governor Olusegun Osoba; Niger State governor and National Chairman of the APC Registration and Revalidation Committee, Abubakar Sanni Bello.

The Vice President also called for more synergy between the Police, States’ Ministries of Justice and the Federal Ministry of Justice in ensuring speedy prosecution of those arrested for kidnapping, banditry and all other forms of criminalities.

Osinbajo said: “With the new Service Chiefs, we have a fresh set of eyes, intellect, and skills and a fresh look at strategies against the insurgency in the North-East, as well as banditry and kidnapping elsewhere. “In this new approach, much greater emphasis is being placed on technology for surveillance, intelligence gathering and attacking these criminals and villains.” Speaking on the renewed call for secession, Osinbajo said: “We must resist any attempts to destroy the unity of this country.

“Our people have lived and worked together for decades. While we must attend to the cries of communities for justice, equity and fairness we can do so within this same union. Ultimately, we are stronger together than apart.” He also called for the establishment of State Police to compliment the efforts of the Federal Police in fighting insecurity in the country.

“Ultimately, we must put in place a State Police structure. In the meantime, we must speed up and strengthen the community policing structure. States must continually train, educate and formalise their local security structures so that they complement the federal law enforcement agencies. Policing must be a collective effort. “All those who have been arrested for kidnapping, banditry and all other forms of criminalities must be prosecuted.

There must be evidence that justice is being done. This is achievable by stronger collaboration between the Police, States’ Ministries of Justice and the Federal Ministry of Justice,” Osinbajo said. The vice president noted the party registration and revalidation exercise is important in order for the party to identify and reach out to members, adding that APC is a grassroots party with focus on the welfare of the people.

Osinbajo said the party is presently at the helm of affairs in the country at the most challenging time in the world, declaring that “despite security challenge that has stretched the security agencies to the limit and COVID-19 pandemic, APC remains the best party to solve Nigeria’s problems.” “Party Registration and Revalidation is important because it offers us an opportunity to have a credible roll of members such that we are able to reach our members from the polling booth level all the way to the wards, local governments, and federal constituencies.

“The people are the party and the party is the people. Ours is a grassroots party, a party of the people. Our focus is on the welfare, prosperity and wellbeing of all our people. “Party members must understand their importance in the scheme of things.

They must fully understand party’s philoso phy and programmes, they must be actively mobilized to participate in, propagate and support government programmes,” Osinbajo said. Abiodun, in his remarks, commended Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari for going back to their respective wards to revalidate their membership of the ruling party.

He said the registration and revalidation exercise will be successful in Ogun, adding that new members would be mobilised for the party during the exercise. On his part, Governor Bello said since 2014 when the party held similar exercise, the party had lost some members and gained more members, hence, the imperative of the 2021 exercise.

Osoba noted that revalidation of Osinbajo’s membership of APC at his ward in Ikenne is historic as the town is the home of progenitor of progressive politics, late Obafemi Awolowo

