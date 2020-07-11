News

Osinbajo’s daughter denies owning Abuja property worth N800m

The Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki Osinbajo, has denied owning a property worth N800m in highbrow Wuse 2 area of Abuja. Specifically, Kiki made this disclosure via an Instagram post on Friday, July 10. Further, she stated that the property in question was a rented one.

The Vice-President’s daughter wrote, “For me, it is completely unbelievable that a grown man will sit in his home and lie about me; a grown man who possibly has children my age! Like many young women in Nigeria, I work hard. “It may be difficult for people like him to understand that a young woman can work hard and succeed on her own steam. Anyone can verify the ownership of the property of Glamd Africa at AGIS in Abuja. I am a tenant in the property. My landlord’s name is Musa Adams.”

This disclaimer by Kiki Osinbajo comes in the wake of an allegation by a blogger, Jackson Ude, who stated that the Vice-President’s daughter owned the property located on Durban Street, Wuse 2. The blogger had tweeted, “How did Kiki Osinbajo, VP Osinbajo’s daughter, earn N800million she invested in the property housing her Glam’d Africa Beauty House in Abuja on 10 Durban Street, Wuse 2.

